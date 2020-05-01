Fruth Investment Management Sells 1,445 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Fruth Investment Management lessened its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up about 1.2% of Fruth Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 157,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,994,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 44,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.00. 481,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,636. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $136.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.49 and a 200 day moving average of $116.49.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The company had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.20.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $773,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $1,529,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,360.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,947 shares of company stock worth $2,885,820. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

