Fruth Investment Management Sells 200 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fruth Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,850 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,581,611,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $858,681,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in American Express by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,412,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $673,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,294 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,283,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on American Express from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.83.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.25. 6,544,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,467,441. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.06. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

