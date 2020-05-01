Fruth Investment Management Sells 210 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Fruth Investment Management cut its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. W W Grainger makes up 2.7% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in W W Grainger by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC increased its position in W W Grainger by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in W W Grainger by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in W W Grainger by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its position in W W Grainger by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on GWW shares. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $313.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $275.58. The company had a trading volume of 371,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.16. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $346.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.31%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

