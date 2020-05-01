Fruth Investment Management Sells 500 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Timken were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,402,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Timken by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Timken by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Timken by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 292,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 40,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Timken news, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $159,123.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,937.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $937,411.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,287 in the last three months. 11.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Timken stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.55. 532,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.54. Timken Co has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.46.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). Timken had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $896.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Timken Co will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. Bank of America raised Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Timken from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

