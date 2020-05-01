Fruth Investment Management Sells 950 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fruth Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 1.7% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,952,790.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,608.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,861 shares of company stock worth $23,109,093 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,773,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

