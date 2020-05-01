Fruth Investment Management Sells 975 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Fruth Investment Management decreased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up about 1.3% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,428. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $152.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.90 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.69.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 134,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.80 per share, for a total transaction of $12,862,778.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $71,033.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,649.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,524,103 shares of company stock worth $172,472,019 and have sold 1,695 shares worth $202,048. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

