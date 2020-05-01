Fruth Investment Management Trims Stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Fruth Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Spire were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at $32,112,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,235,000 after acquiring an additional 206,758 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,585,000 after acquiring an additional 164,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,469,000 after acquiring an additional 127,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 402.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 113,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

SR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Spire stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.95. Spire Inc has a 12 month low of $57.37 and a 12 month high of $88.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.22 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 66.76%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

