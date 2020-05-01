Fruth Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fruth Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. SYSCO comprises approximately 1.1% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in SYSCO by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SYSCO by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in SYSCO by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in SYSCO by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SYSCO by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,066,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,320,955. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.98.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

