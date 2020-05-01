Fruth Investment Management Trims Stock Position in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its position in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

In related news, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $817,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 46,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total value of $6,013,780.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 77,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,098,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 60,144 shares of company stock worth $7,640,110. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MSA traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.67. 197,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,824. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.36. MSA Safety Inc has a twelve month low of $83.57 and a twelve month high of $142.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.13.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $341.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.57 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

