FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Lifted to Buy at Sidoti

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $171.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $152.00. Sidoti’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.43. The stock had a trading volume of 17,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,900. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $79.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth about $466,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,907,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 182.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 118,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 76,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 167.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 140,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after purchasing an additional 87,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

