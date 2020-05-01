FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Shares Gap Up to $0.36

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.36. FTS International shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 8,798,205 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of FTS International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays cut shares of FTS International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.28.

Get FTS International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.36.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). FTS International had a negative return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FTS International Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in FTS International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FTS International during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTS International during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTS International during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTS International by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 84,412 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTS International Company Profile (NYSE:FTSI)

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.