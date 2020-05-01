Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s share price shot up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.02, 460,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 835,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Funko from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $198.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.87.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Funko by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Funko by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Funko during the 4th quarter worth about $4,501,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Funko by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 34,229 shares during the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Funko Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNKO)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.
