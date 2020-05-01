Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s share price shot up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.02, 460,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 835,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Funko from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Get Funko alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $198.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.87.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Funko had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $213.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Funko Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Funko by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Funko by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Funko during the 4th quarter worth about $4,501,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Funko by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 34,229 shares during the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.