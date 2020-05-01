Galore Resources (CVE:GRI) Trading 25% Higher

Galore Resources Inc (CVE:GRI) shot up 25% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 287,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 126% from the average session volume of 127,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Galore Resources Company Profile (CVE:GRI)

Galore Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, Minerales Galore, S.A de C.V., acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It principally owns 100% interest in the Dos Santos gold and base-metal property located in northern Zacatecas State, Mexico. Galore Resources Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Galore Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galore Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.