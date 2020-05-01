Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Shares Up 7.6%

Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)’s stock price shot up 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.54, 595,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 919,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTX. ValuEngine cut shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garrett Motion from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Garrett Motion has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.00.

The stock has a market cap of $411.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.27. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 10,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,297.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Rabiller sold 44,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $288,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,008.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,711,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 5.5% in the first quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,203,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 63,065 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after buying an additional 699,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after buying an additional 66,952 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth $9,040,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garrett Motion Company Profile (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

