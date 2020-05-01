Gas Market Cap Tops $13.61 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market cap of $13.61 million and approximately $13.44 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can currently be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00015223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Huobi, Bitinka and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.18 or 0.02415074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00198913 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00062720 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00043018 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Bitinka, Kucoin, Huobi, OKEx, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Coinnest, Koinex, Binance and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

