GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Shares Gap Up to $5.21

Shares of GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.62, but opened at $5.21. GasLog shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 824,358 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GLOG shares. TheStreet lowered GasLog from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. DNB Markets downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.34.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $182.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that GasLog Ltd will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOG. State Street Corp increased its position in GasLog by 37.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,842,000 after buying an additional 292,484 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of GasLog by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog in the fourth quarter valued at $6,213,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of GasLog by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

