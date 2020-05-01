GCN Coin (GCN) Hits Market Capitalization of $58,309.49

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $58,309.49 and $26.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $24.68, $33.94 and $50.98.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00539486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012060 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 327.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005634 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000249 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $24.43, $13.77, $18.94, $32.15, $50.98, $51.55, $33.94, $20.33, $7.50, $5.60 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

