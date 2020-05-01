Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $120.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair upgraded shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.88.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $6.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.44. 1,081,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.78. Generac has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $118.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $475.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total value of $521,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,280,928.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,950. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Generac by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Generac by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Generac by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

