General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Increased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,864,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,138,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 803,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,585,000 after purchasing an additional 316,711 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 762,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,408,000 after purchasing an additional 305,444 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,583,000 after purchasing an additional 285,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $6.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.62. 2,783,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.64. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

