General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE GD traded down $3.20 on Friday, reaching $127.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.64. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in General Dynamics by 28.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in General Dynamics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in General Dynamics by 17.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 602,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,655,000 after acquiring an additional 89,556 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.5% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.