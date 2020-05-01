Geoffrey Black Purchases 50,000 Shares of Clearview Wealth Ltd (ASX:CVW) Stock

Clearview Wealth Ltd (ASX:CVW) insider Geoffrey Black acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,150.00 ($7,198.58).
Shares of CVW stock remained flat at $A$0.20 ($0.14) on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 152,954 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 29.25 and a quick ratio of 28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00. Clearview Wealth Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.19 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of A$0.82 ($0.58). The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.22 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.47.
