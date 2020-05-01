Geoffrey Black Purchases 50,000 Shares of Clearview Wealth Ltd (ASX:CVW) Stock

Clearview Wealth Ltd (ASX:CVW) insider Geoffrey Black acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,150.00 ($7,198.58).

Shares of CVW stock remained flat at $A$0.20 ($0.14) on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 152,954 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 29.25 and a quick ratio of 28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00. Clearview Wealth Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.19 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of A$0.82 ($0.58). The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.22 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.47.

Get Clearview Wealth alerts:

About Clearview Wealth

ClearView Wealth Limited provides life insurance, wealth management, and financial advisory solutions in Australia. Its Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term life, permanent disability, trauma and critical illness benefits, parent cover, child cover, accident covers, income protection, and business expense covers through financial advisers, third parties, and external advisers.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Clearview Wealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearview Wealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.