Gexan Achieves Market Capitalization of $21,578.05 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Gexan coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, Gexan has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Gexan has a market capitalization of $21,578.05 and $1,328.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Storeum (STO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033615 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.03 or 0.00937616 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00043576 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031818 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00281654 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00156802 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006634 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Gexan Profile

Gexan (GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery . Gexan’s official website is gexan.io

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

