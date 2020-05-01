Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.2% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.11.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.00. The company had a trading volume of 39,148,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,636,668. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $192,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,112.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,647 shares of company stock worth $5,860,653 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

