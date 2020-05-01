Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $85.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price objective raised by analysts at SVB Leerink from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.19.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $4.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.95. 33,144,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,939,300. The company has a market cap of $100.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.79. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $192,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,112.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,647 shares of company stock worth $5,860,653 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 17.4% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.