Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.34 million.

GOOD traded up $1.88 on Thursday, hitting $15.80. 354,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,146. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $544.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.83 and a beta of 1.02. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

GOOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised Gladstone Commercial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

