Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.34 million.

NASDAQ GOOD traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,146. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The company has a market cap of $544.04 million, a P/E ratio of -65.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.