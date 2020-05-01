Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.34 million.
NASDAQ GOOD traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,146. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The company has a market cap of $544.04 million, a P/E ratio of -65.83 and a beta of 1.02.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.
