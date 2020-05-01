GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $6.60 EPS

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 37.70 ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 31.10 ($0.41) by GBX 6.60 ($0.09), Digital Look Earnings reports.
LON:GSK traded down GBX 49.80 ($0.66) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,611.20 ($21.19). 4,814,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,532.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,680.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The firm has a market cap of $83.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.35%.
In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 11,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,661 ($21.85), for a total value of £194,004.80 ($255,202.32). Also, insider Judy Lewent purchased 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, for a total transaction of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 831 shares of company stock worth $1,914,714.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
