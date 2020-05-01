GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $6.60 EPS

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 37.70 ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 31.10 ($0.41) by GBX 6.60 ($0.09), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:GSK traded down GBX 49.80 ($0.66) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,611.20 ($21.19). 4,814,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,532.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,680.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The firm has a market cap of $83.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.35%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reduced their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DZ Bank lifted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bryan, Garnier & Co reduced their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,773 ($23.32) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf reduced their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,805.76 ($23.75).

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 11,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,661 ($21.85), for a total value of £194,004.80 ($255,202.32). Also, insider Judy Lewent purchased 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, for a total transaction of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 831 shares of company stock worth $1,914,714.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

