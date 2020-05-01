GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.19-1.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.15.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSK. Shore Capital lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.07. 3,477,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,715,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 70.66%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.