Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 219.44 ($2.89).

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLEN shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

In other Glencore news, insider Peter Coates bought 80,000 shares of Glencore stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £101,600 ($133,649.04).

Shares of LON GLEN traded down GBX 6.14 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 147.10 ($1.94). 51,429,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,120,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 134.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 207.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.03. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 109.76 ($1.44) and a one year high of GBX 339.25 ($4.46).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.00%.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

