Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) One Day Volume Hits $354.00

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last week, Global Cryptocurrency has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. Global Cryptocurrency has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $354.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Global Cryptocurrency alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00540650 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012157 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 371.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005664 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Profile

Global Cryptocurrency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2015. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com/community . The official website for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Trading

Global Cryptocurrency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Cryptocurrency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Cryptocurrency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Cryptocurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Global Cryptocurrency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Cryptocurrency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.