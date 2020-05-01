Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Purchased by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 428.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386,241 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.55. The company had a trading volume of 647,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,312. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $40.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55.

