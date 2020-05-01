GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.65.

GLYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday. Cowen began coverage on GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

In other GlycoMimetics news, Director Daniel M. Junius acquired 20,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLYC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 17,176 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

GLYC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. 266,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,923. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.84 and a quick ratio of 14.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). As a group, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.