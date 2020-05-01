GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 473.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLYC. Cowen assumed coverage on GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 266,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,923. The company has a market cap of $126.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.84 and a quick ratio of 14.84. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Sell-side analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GlycoMimetics news, Director Daniel M. Junius acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 17,176 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

