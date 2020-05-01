Goldcoin (GLC) Price Up 28.6% This Week

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Goldcoin has a market cap of $299,924.72 and approximately $1,237.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded up 28.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00540650 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012157 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 371.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005664 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.