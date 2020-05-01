Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $605,865,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,272,000 after purchasing an additional 814,010 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,455,378,000 after purchasing an additional 418,905 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 530.7% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 453,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,048,000 after purchasing an additional 381,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 298,656 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GS. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.60.

NYSE:GS traded down $5.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.55. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

