Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a $243.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.60.

AAPL traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.07. 60,005,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,335,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,264.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. Apple has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Apple by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,442,391 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $366,786,000 after purchasing an additional 296,100 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $9,618,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,748 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

