Goldstein Munger & Associates Acquires 2,740 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Goldstein Munger & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 93.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 0.4% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWV. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.69. 244,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,091. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.06. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $198.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.7221 per share. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.