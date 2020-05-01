Goldstein Munger & Associates Boosts Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Goldstein Munger & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of ICF traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.31. 179,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.25 and its 200-day moving average is $112.21. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

