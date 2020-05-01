Goldstein Munger & Associates Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Goldstein Munger & Associates cut its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,803 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23,234.9% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,969,000 after buying an additional 1,890,622 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 103,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 101.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 748,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after buying an additional 377,237 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 45,259 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $22.62. 2,724,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,330,878. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $28.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.18.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

