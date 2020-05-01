Goldstein Munger & Associates Invests $219,000 in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Goldstein Munger & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 505.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,688. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average of $54.02. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $56.72.

