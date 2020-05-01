Goldstein Munger & Associates Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Goldstein Munger & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 2.7% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,210,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,551. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day moving average of $86.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.