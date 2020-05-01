Goldstein Munger & Associates Sells 3,621 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Goldstein Munger & Associates decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,617,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,850,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $994,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $5.17 on Thursday, hitting $130.29. 43,487,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,028,609. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

