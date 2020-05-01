Golem 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.16 Million (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Golem has a total market capitalization of $44.37 million and approximately $9.16 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, OKEx, Zebpay and Mercatox. In the last week, Golem has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.50 or 0.02419981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00198871 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00062704 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00043203 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Golem is golem.network

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OOOBTC, BitBay, OKEx, Huobi, Liqui, Mercatox, ABCC, GOPAX, Coinbe, Binance, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Tux Exchange, DragonEX, BigONE, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Zebpay, Livecoin, Iquant, Poloniex, Bitbns, BitMart, Upbit, YoBit, WazirX, Vebitcoin, Braziliex, Tidex, Koinex, Bithumb, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

