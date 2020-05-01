Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 155 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655,249 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,430,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,637,000 after purchasing an additional 49,165 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,335,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,686,000 after acquiring an additional 22,505 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,913,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,621,000 after acquiring an additional 33,491 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $4.81 on Friday, hitting $183.76. 23,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,526. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $211.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.78.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

