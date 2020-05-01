Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,232 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $744,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.72. 7,885,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,740,276. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.79. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.