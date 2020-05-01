Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys 137 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of DIA traded down $5.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.36. 2,758,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,550,305. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.46 and its 200-day moving average is $266.33. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $182.10 and a 1 year high of $295.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.6018 per share. This represents a $7.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

