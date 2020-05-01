Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,594 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 43.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 50,038 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 518.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.96. 9,742,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,008,346. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

