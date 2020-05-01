Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 69.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.47. The stock had a trading volume of 786,588 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.41.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

