Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.14 Million Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group makes up 1.1% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 9,767 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $154.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.86.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.35. The company had a trading volume of 266,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.01.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

