Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.19 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 177.1% in the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $6.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,931. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.18. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

